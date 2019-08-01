Final salute for hero Peter Morris who helped scores walk again
Tributes pour in for co-founder of the Amputee Support Group
Friends and associates of the late co-founder of the Amputee Support Group, Peter Morris, have described him as a man who left a legacy of having helped hundreds of amputees to walk again, using his own adversity to empower others.
Morris, 85, died at his home in Port Elizabeth on Saturday after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in June...
