Acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi’s contract ‘illegal’

The United Front has called on mayor Mongameli Bobani to terminate acting city boss Noxolo Nqwazi’s appointment as interim municipal manager from July 1, saying her contract had expired by the time the council agreed to extend it.



The party is relying on a legal opinion from advocate Graham Richards, who advised that an expired contract could not be extended...

