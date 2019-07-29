Awards incentive for top matrics
While most matrics will be walking away from their 12-year school career with little more than a certificate, a sense of pride and a few memorable moments, the Eastern Cape and Southern Cape’s top pupil could add tens of thousands of rands to that list.
But it does not come easy, as judges will scrutinise who is most deserving of the basket of prizes – valued at more than R100,000 – which comes with earning a spot among the Eastern Cape and Southern Cape’s top pupils at The Herald Matric of the Year competition.
The Matric of the Year awards were launched in 1993 and have become some of the most sought-after awards offered to matric pupils from the two regions.
And thanks to a host of sponsors, the prestigious competition has again ensured that the winners receive prizes worthy of their commitment in secondary schooling.
Cash prizes sponsored by Spec-Savers will be up for grabs for the overall and Excellence Award winners.
A total of R50,000 will be shared between these winners.
Category winners will also be treated to their share of Caltex fuel vouchers worth R10,000, one of four 7-inch Proline Android 8.1 tablets worth a total R5,996, and two Samsung Galaxy Tablet A 10.1 Note Editions, each with a 1GB data bundle, worth R12,296.
Additionally, winners could also take home one of a 12-month, five three-month or four two-month gym memberships as well as one spa voucher at Profiles Health Club, together worth R11,078.
Ensuring the top performers keep their minds sharp and abreast with current affairs, The Herald will also be providing four 12-month, four sixmonth and four three-month Premium Package subscriptions worth more than R14,000 for the winners.
Van Schaik bookstore will provide 10 Van Schaik dictionary and stationery packs and two Van Schaik vouchers, worth a total of R3,850.
