Awards incentive for top matrics

While most matrics will be walking away from their 12-year school career with little more than a certificate, a sense of pride and a few memorable moments, the Eastern Cape and Southern Cape’s top pupil could add tens of thousands of rands to that list.

But it does not come easy, as judges will scrutinise who is most deserving of the basket of prizes – valued at more than R100,000 – which comes with earning a spot among the Eastern Cape and Southern Cape’s top pupils at The Herald Matric of the Year competition.

The Matric of the Year awards were launched in 1993 and have become some of the most sought-after awards offered to matric pupils from the two regions.

And thanks to a host of sponsors, the prestigious competition has again ensured that the winners receive prizes worthy of their commitment in secondary schooling.

Cash prizes sponsored by Spec-Savers will be up for grabs for the overall and Excellence Award winners.