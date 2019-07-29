Child heart patients get a lifeline

Top cardiothoracic specialists to train Nelson Mandela Bay surgeons

Two of SA’s top cardiothoracic surgeons have received threeyear grants from the Discovery Foundation to train Port Elizabeth surgeons to do heart surgery for children.



This is part of an effort to address the waiting list of more than 300 cases in the province...

