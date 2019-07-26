‘We’re not here to take jobs,’ says Chinese ambassador

We want to create a better life for both countries, says Lin Songtian

The Chinese are not coming to SA to steal jobs but rather to create employment.



This was the message from Chinese ambassador to SA Lin Songtian at the launch of a new, multimillion-rand high- voltage power cable plant in Port Elizabeth on Thursday...

