Windvogel businesses, workers suffering after being without electricity since Friday

PREMIUM

Small businesses and the people who rely on them in the Windvogel industrial area are bearing the brunt of a mysterious electricity cut that has left them in the dark since Friday.



Missionvale recyclable material vendor Lizette Krouws is one of about 200 people whose incomes are threatened...

