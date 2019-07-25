IN PICS | Cold fronts bring winter misery to vast swathes of SA
The past two days have seen the Southern and Northern Cape being forced to contend with everything from snow covered roads to gale-force winds pounding powerlines and plummeting sections of the province into darkness.
And while the worst seems to have subsided for Nelson Mandela Bay, the damage has already been done in parts of the metro...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.