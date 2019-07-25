IN PICS | Cold fronts bring winter misery to vast swathes of SA

The past two days have seen the Southern and Northern Cape being forced to contend with everything from snow covered roads to gale-force winds pounding powerlines and plummeting sections of the province into darkness.



And while the worst seems to have subsided for Nelson Mandela Bay, the damage has already been done in parts of the metro...

