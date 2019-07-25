Addo MPA information meetings

SANParks is hosting three open days next week to provide clarity and information on the newly-proclaimed Addo Elephant National Park Marine Protected Area (MPA).

SANParks spokesperson Fayroush Ludick said the first meeting was on Monday July 29 from 2pm-7pm in the town of Alexandria in the Wentzel Park Community Hall.

The second meeting was on Tuesday July 30 from 2pm-7pm in Cannonville in the Sandunes Hall, and the third meeting was on Wednesday July 31 from 2pm-7pm in the regional SANParks offices at 42 6th Avenue in Newton Park, Colchester, she said.

“The open days are an opportunity for local residents, fishermen, fishing industry officials and any other stakeholders who have queries related to the MPA or who want to receive a copy of the regulations as per the Government Gazette.

“Rangers and management from Addo Elephant National Park will be on hand to provide clarity on the regulations pertaining to the MPA as set out by national government.”

For directions to any of the venues, please contact Zelna Breytenbach via zelna.breytenbach@sanparks.org