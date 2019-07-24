Statement was made ‘under duress’ Jeffreys Bay murder accused tells court

One of the two men accused of the April 2017 murder of a 29-year-old man outside a Jeffreys Bay nightclub claimed on Tuesday that he only became aware of the charges against him after he had been checked in at St Albans Prison.



Testifying in the Port Elizabeth High Court during a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of his alleged confession, Remeo Booysen, 21, said he was unduly influenced to make a confession statement after he was shown video footage of him drinking at Club Beachfront in Jeffreys Bay...

