Huge step forward: this implant can prevent HIV

New research presented at the International Aids Society conference in Mexico City shows that a skin implant worn for 12 weeks could prevent people from contracting HIV –even during unprotected sex.



Once the implant is removed after 12 weeks, the drug, called MK-8591, stays in the body for a year and continues to protect the person from HIV for a year, scientists believe...

