New twist in Jeffreys Bay murder case

Missing police pocket books and questions over witness testimony loom large in trial-within-a-trial

Missing police pocket books, allegations of witnesses misleading the court and improper conduct by an arresting officer have played out in the trial of two men accused of murdering a 29-year-old Jeffreys Bay man two years ago.



A trial-within-a-trial has been held for several days in the Port Elizabeth High Court to determine the admissibility of a confession statement of one of the accused...

