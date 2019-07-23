Metro bid to cap metered taxis
The number of metered taxis operating on Nelson Mandela Bay roads could soon be capped to 513 vehicles until ehailing services are regulated.
The move is likely to hit Uber and Taxify, in particular...
The number of metered taxis operating on Nelson Mandela Bay roads could soon be capped to 513 vehicles until ehailing services are regulated.
The move is likely to hit Uber and Taxify, in particular...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.