News

Former Eskom employee sentenced to 12 years for stealing copper cable

By Nico Gous - 19 July 2019
The Middelburg regional court on Friday handed a former Eskom employee a hefty sentence for cable theft.
The Middelburg regional court on Friday handed a former Eskom employee a hefty sentence for cable theft.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

The Middelburg regional court has sentenced a former Eskom employee to 12 years imprisonment for stealing copper cables.

Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said on Friday that the court convicted Ziphozonke Ntuli, 33, on two counts of theft on Thursday.

The Hawks arrested Ntuli in January 2018, saying he had "connived and issued authorisation tickets for copper cables valued at R1.2m to be removed from Eskom premises in Middelburg".

The court postponed the case of a colleague, Busisiwe Mawela, 37, until July 26 to determine a trial date.

Latest Videos

Bok giants pay tribute to James Small at memorial
Dream Chasers - Trail running dad does it for his kids

Most Read

X