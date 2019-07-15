Swimming SA accused of sidelining women
Axed water polo coach slams all-male leadership structure of national female team
Allegations of patriarchal power games, maladministration and inappropriate behaviour are at the centre of a messy fight between axed national water polo coach Sarah Harris and Swimming SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.