Police search for missing Patensie man

Humansdorp police are searching for a Patensie man who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

George Charles Ferreira, 56, of Teddy Ferreira Road, Patensie, was last seen at 10.45pm on Friday.

“According to his family, he left his home in his silver 2013 Honda Brio, registration number HDC 959 EC and has not returned home since,” police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

“He was wearing khaki-coloured trousers with a navy top.”

Anyone who has seen him or may know his whereabouts is asked to contact investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Hannes Noeth on 0825104419, SAPS Patensie on 0422838419, Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.