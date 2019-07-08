Three arrested for allegedly transporting drugs
Seventy-three people were arrested in and around Humansdorp at the weekend as part of a crime clampdown in the area.
According to police, people were arrested for a range of offences, including possession of drugs and drunk driving. Of the 73 arrests, 43 of them were for alleged possession of drugs.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that in one of the latest incidents, three men from Hankey were arrested after their Opel Corsa bakkie, which was allegedly transporting drugs to Hankey, had been pulled off the road at about 3pm on Sunday.
“Thornhill police pulled the bakkie off the N2 after receiving a tip-off about drugs being in transit," Nkohli said.
"During the search, police recovered drugs stashed behind a radio in a false compartment behind a dashboard.
"The drugs recovered were 330 mandrax tablets and several small packets of crystal meth. A total estimated street value of the drugs is R22,500,” he said.
The trio were part of the 73 who were nabbed in several towns around Humansdorp including Joubertina, Stormsriver, Kareedouw and Jeffreys Bay.
All the suspects will appear in the respective magistrates courts between Monday and Tuesday.