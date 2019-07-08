Three arrested for allegedly transporting drugs

Seventy-three people were arrested in and around Humansdorp at the weekend as part of a crime clampdown in the area.

According to police, people were arrested for a range of offences, including possession of drugs and drunk driving. Of the 73 arrests, 43 of them were for alleged possession of drugs.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that in one of the latest incidents, three men from Hankey were arrested after their Opel Corsa bakkie, which was allegedly transporting drugs to Hankey, had been pulled off the road at about 3pm on Sunday.