Court tells two gang kingpins to steer clear of booze

Two of Westbury's most notorious gang leaders were given strict orders to refrain from consuming alcohol “to keep them away from problems” after they were granted bail on Monday.

Leroy “Finch” Brown and Christopher “Pitso” Charles were granted R20,000 bail in each in the Johannesburg magistrate's court after being charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

They pair appeared alongside Warrant Officer Wynand Steyn who was granted R5,000 bail last month. Magistrate Basimane Molwana said the pair had proven that it was in the interest of justice to allow them to be released on bail.

“Both applicants are restrained from drinking alcohol or consuming illegal substances. This is to keep you away from problems,” Molwana said. He ordered both the accused to refrain from entering Westbury, or the surrounding townships west of Johannesburg until their matter was finalised.

“Both applicants are ordered to leave Westbury with immediate effect until the matter has been finalised. They are not allowed to be in Westbury, Coronationville, Bosmont and Newclare and they cannot leave Gauteng without the investigating officer’s permission,” Molwana said.

“Both applicants are restrained from attending any gang-related meetings or activities because there are allegations that they are gang leaders.” The pair, along with Steyn were arrested after they allegedly travelled in a marked police vehicle when Brown and Charles jumped out, opened fire and killed Reagan Jacobs at Agatha flats in Newclare. Two people who were with Jacobs were injured.

The state alleged that a police reservist was also with the trio at the time of the shooting, however Molwana said he was disappointed that the state failed to arrest him. In addition, Molwana said the state failed to prove that the marked police vehicle was cloned and that weakened their case.

The matter was postponed until August 27 for further investigation and for the matter to be transferred to the South Gauteng High Court.