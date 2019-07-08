News

AFU hits back at Mongameli Bobani accountant Karel Kramer

Perjury probe could follow affidavit ‘fallacy’

By Kathryn Kimberley - 08 July 2019

Described as a well-orchestrated fallacy, an affidavit submitted to court on instruction of mayor Mongameli Bobani has landed a chief municipal accountant in hot water.

