Union's threat to disrupt Durban July averted

A threat by worker’s union the Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) to disrupt the Vodacom Durban July has been averted.

The decision to disrupt the July, according to Apsa, came after retrenchment negotiations between the organisation and Phumelela Gaming and Leisure fell through.

The company is expected to retrench hundreds of workers.

Apsa’s members include groomsmen and workers at betting agencies.

In a statement earlier in the week, Apsa said its disruption of the Vodacom offices in Midrand, Gauteng, on Thursday, where its members blocked the entrance and exit to the brand's head office, was just a taste of what was to happen at the horseracing event on Saturday.

However following an intense meeting with Phumelela which ran late into Friday night, the union agreed to call off the proposed action.

Apsa secretary-general Professor Boitumelo Senokoane told TimesLIVE that the company had agreed to go back to the negotiating table.

"They have agreed to look at Apsa’s proposals regarding the retrenchments," he said.