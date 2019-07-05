Young JR says it all behind the keyboard

Self-taught musician from East London inspires others with autism

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

It was not until his seventh birthday when someone bought him a toy keyboard as a gift and he mimicked the tune of the Happy Birthday melody on the keys that young Jabulani “JR” Nkosi’s musical talent was discovered.

