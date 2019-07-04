Case opened over leopard killing
The Uitenhage SPCA has opened a case against two as-yet-unidentified Uitenhage men who were captured in a photograph holding up a dead leopard.
The Uitenhage SPCA has opened a case against two as-yet-unidentified Uitenhage men who were captured in a photograph holding up a dead leopard.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.