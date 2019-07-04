Ex-attorney Anne Swanepoel got physical – witness
Confronted about the money she had been paid to assist a suspected armed robber, Anne Swanepoel allegedly became physical with a sickly woman, whom she then pushed out of her North End office.
Confronted about the money she had been paid to assist a suspected armed robber, Anne Swanepoel allegedly became physical with a sickly woman, whom she then pushed out of her North End office.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.