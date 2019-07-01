Cops arrest relatives after assault pictures go viral on social media

A Soweto woman who was left with 18 stitches on her head after allegedly being brutally assaulted by her relatives believes her assailants would still be walking free had she not exposed her ordeal on social media.

Zama Shabangu, 25, posted gruesome pictures of her injuries while pleading for help to get the police at the Jabulani police station to arrest her 28-year-old cousin and his parents for allegedly attacking her on Thursday.

Shabangu tweeted on Saturday: "I wasn't Gona post this because I wanted to give the SAPS at Jabulani the benefit of the doubt, but yet again they disappoint me! My 28year old male cousin, his mother, and his father did this to me! [sic]"

By yesterday afternoon Shabangu's story had been shared more than 4,400 times, while influential social media users like lawyer Tumi Sole had assured her that the matter would be escalated to higher authorities.

Shabangu told Sowetan yesterday that she was glad that something was done about her case after her aunt and her husband were arrested on Saturday.

They were expected to appear before the Protea magistrate's court today.