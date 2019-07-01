He said Kwinana wanted to use a shell company‚ Quintessential Business Consulting‚ as an umbrella body under which the 60 companies would be contracted by SAA.

This was to be done under the guise of transforming SAA's contracting.

The companies would be handed a share of contracts relating to ground handling services - at the time awarded to international consortium Swissport - and jet fuel supply contracts awarded to Engen.

Dahwa made reference to a set of e-mails in which the instructions were handed down.

"I raised this specific concern with the head of legal. I asked her how I was going to be able to justify appointing a pre-selected entity without having gone out on open tender to procure the most cost-effective service provider for SAA‚" he said.

"I tried all tactics possible to evade signing the [letters of agreement]. I eventually informed them [Myeni and Kwinana] that there was some information pertaining to the matters that I required from other role players‚ and they were not available. They kept trying to pressure me to sign‚" said Dahwa.

Mpshe is expected to expand on this deal‚ as well as others outlined in Dahwa's testimony.