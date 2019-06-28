Airbnb regulation policy for Nelson Mandela Bay under discussion

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to level the playing field for the provision of short-term accommodation by drawing up a policy that will allow the city to regulate Airbnbs.

Economic development tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba said this at a stakeholder engagement session on Thursday.

While the city did not know how it would go about regulating the short-term rentals listed on the Airbnb website, several consultations would map the process, Qaba said.

The intention to regulate Airbnbs has raised concerns in the city’s tourism industry, with some questioning whom the new policy would favour.

Qaba, who was addressing tourism role players at the Athenaeum, said the key issue was compliance.

“The idea is to make the tourism industry work in this city and nothing else,” he said.

“No one is against Airbnb and it’s a key segment of the sector.”

Qaba said their view was that having some short-term rentals regulated while others were not was unfair.

“The key issue is that we need to ensure that we level the playing field.

“For us as regulators, we have to ensure that there is compliance with the relevant policies and processes, be it those of the municipality or of the tourism industry.

“We can’t have any operation that is not in compliance with such processes within the municipality.

“If there is support needed we will provide it but compliance is a key issue – that is the bottom line.”

He said they would deliberate and come up with a win-win situation for all parties.