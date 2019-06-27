'Rogue units influencing Mkhwebane's office' - SACP's Mapaila blasts public protector

SACP first general secretary Solly Mapaila has called on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to refrain from being used by "rogue intelligence units" to fight ANC factional battles.

Speaking to hundreds of National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members at a policy conference in Boksburg, on the East Rand, yesterday, Mapaila warned Mkhwebane not to become the "hired gun" of the fightback agenda within the ANC.

"She must remain respectful of that office so that its judgment can enjoy the legitimacy of our people, not just the law.

"At the same time, we are worried that the rogue intelligence units are having a strong influence on this office in trying to destabilise our country... even in trying to reject the outcomes of Nasrec [ANC elective conference]."

He said Mkhwebane should be wary of pursuing "comrades on the basis of information that she is allegedly fed by rogue intelligence units".