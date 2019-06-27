Mkhuleko Hlengwa dares 'ex-lover' to open assault case
IFP MP and designate chairperson of standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa has dared a man who accused him of physical abuse to lay criminal charges or leave him alone.
The man, known only as Thato, has caused a social media storm after accusing Hlengwa of physical assault during their alleged three-year relationship. The barrage of the allegations were posted on Thato's several Twitter accounts since 2017.
He accused Hlengwa of cheating on his girlfriend with him and posted a screenshot purporting to be a conversation with Hlengwa.
In the screenshot - which Sowetan has not been able to verify - the person Thato claims to be Hlengwa writes: "if I was not committed to us I would not be devising a way out of the strangle holds of family, a family I love but one I'm prepared to leave behind because of you".
Tagging the IFP and Hlengwa, Thato then wrote: "Remember this from 2 years ago after I found out you were cheating @MkhulekoHlengwa?? Before I would discover that you were an abusive, lying psychopath."
Thato also posted a screenshot of supposed conversations with Hlengwa in which the IFP leader pleads with him to delete the tweet.
"Please remove that tweet. just saw it now. If you don't mind", to which Thato responds: "ok".
Hlengwa is a rising star and possible future leader of the IFP. He has been a vocal member of the party in parliament since 2012 and serves as the party's youth brigade national chairperson.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Hlengwa did not want to go into details, but said he was aware of the allegations levelled against him.
"I am aware and I await to be charged. I implore this person to lay a criminal charge," said Hlengwa.
Since Thato has not laid a case against him, Hlengwa said he has consulted his lawyers about the matter, but did not say whether he was considering laying charges himself.
He said "the burden [proof] of allegations lied with him [Thato]".
Hlengwa said: "I will not subject myself to court of public opinion".
In his tweets, Thato said he had tried reaching out to Hlengwa's party, the IFP, with no success for the past three years, which the IFP has now confirmed.
In a text message seen by Sowetan, IFP deputy president Chief Mzamo Buthelezi reached out to Thato, pleading with him to not expose his "younger brother" Hlengwa.
"I tried to call you as per your request, but was unsuccessful. May you please indicate when you get time I will call. Mkhuleko is my younger brother and I humbly request that if there was any wrong from his part that be sorted without any part exposing each other," the text message reads.
IFP MP Narend Singh said the party was aware of the matter. "Allegations remain allegations until the person lays a criminal charge.
"We are aware of this, but we cannot do anything because we've got nothing before us."
Hlengwa was recently nominated as Scopa chairperson after the ANC - a majority party in parliament - offered the position to the IFP.