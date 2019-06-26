Thugs leave kids starving
A Kliptown, Soweto, créche has been left in dire straits after thugs broke in and cleaned out food supplies, leaving more than 100 children facing starvation.
Last week, thieves ransacked the Pastorla Centre Pre-School and Créche and made off with two computers, stationery and a month's worth of food meant to cater for the 130 learners.
The créche, which is located in the belly of Kliptown informal settlement, caters for children from surrounding areas, including Pimville and Klipspruit.
Motela Masithi, a board member at the créche, told Sowetan he had been left angry by the robbery.
"This créche was built to benefit the children of this community. We do not know why someone would steal from a créche, in an impoverished area, because we do not have anything," Masithi said.
He said he was particularly disappointed with the lack of vigour by the investigating officers.
"We opened a case at the Kliptown police station on the day of the burglary and they sent two officers to take down our statements. They said they would send more officers to lift fingerprints from the scene, but we have not heard anything from them."
Magdalene Mdladla, the principal, said their problems were compounded by the fact that they live with the uncertainty of feeding the learners.
"We have to sacrifice our salaries for this month, we don't have a choice. The children need to eat," Mdladla explained.
She said it seemed the thugs broke into the premises with the hopes of stealing something of extreme value.
Capt Mavela Masondo said a case of business robbery has been opened, noting that the manhunt is under way.