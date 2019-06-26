Plenty to see in Garden Town

Uitenhage, known to many as the Garden Town, is home to a number of museums rich in the town’s history and is also known for its annual street carnival.

The industrial town is also home to futuristic technology and the biggest car factory on the African continent.

The sleepy town has comically coined the phrase “nothing happens in Uitenhage”, but with the tourism sector on the rise, the town’s attractions have come to the fore and are open for business and residents to enjoy.

Economic development executive director Anele Qaba said the town, founded in 1804 by General Jacob Glen Cuyler, boasts a number of museums that play a pivotal role in SA’s history, a few heritage buildings, multiple outdoor activities such as hiking trails and paintball fields, and also educational centres displaying futuristic technology, which creates a fun learning environment for young and old.

The town has seen a number of restaurants pop up in recent years and now even boasts a casino.

From hiking trails to taking a dip at the Springs Resort to viewing some old coal trains at the Old Railway Station Museum, there is plenty to do, provided you know where to go.

Places to go:

● Langa Memorial

Located along Maduna Road, the memorial marks the spot, just outside Langa Township, where police opened fire on a crowd of mourners, killing more than 20 people who were on their way to a banned funeral on March 21 1985 (the 25th anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre of 1960) in KwaNobuhle.