Youth learn entrepreneurial skills

In the spirit of Youth Month, a new generation of entrepreneurs were groomed to tackle the challenges of industry in a holiday programme offered by Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA).

In partnership with the Young Entrepreneurs organisation, VWSA’s Community Trust hosted a four-day programme last week to cultivate entrepreneurship in youngsters of the Uitenhage community.

A total of 52 VWSA employees’ children aged from nine to 13 formed part of the holiday programme, held at the People’s Pavilion in Uitenhage.

The budding entrepreneurs were taught about various aspects of starting a business, from designing logos to creating their own products from recycled materials.

These products were displayed and sold at a market day on the final day.

Uitenhage Primary School pupil Allison Meyer, 11, said: “It was a good experience, we learnt a lot – like how you must get your business name out so that people can know you and what you are selling.

“You will get more people coming to buy your stuff.”

Noninzi Luzipho Primary School pupil Vuyokazi Mhlanga, 12, said: “It was good to meet other children who are interested in business.

“I learnt things that will definitely help me during our next school market day.”

VWSA has partnered with Young Entrepreneurs since 2017 to host educational programmes at Uitenhage Primary School during the year, bringing it to the Pavilion in 2018 so the children of VWSA employees could also participate.

Through the Community Trust, VWSA continues to support the LoveLife Youth Centre in KwaNobuhle, which runs programmes aimed at supporting and encouraging the youth.

The Community Trust has also set the goal of eradicating illiteracy in children under the age of 10 years, through its various literacy centres established at schools in Uitenhage.

“At VWSA, we believe everyone should play a role in securing the future of our youth, and it is a responsibility we take seriously,” chair and managing director Thomas Schaefer said.