Municipal workers should be paid their salaries on time, Samwu

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) on Wednesday accused municipalities of cheating workers out of their hard-earned money.

This follows the failure to pay workers their full salaries and on time in several municipalities. Samwu has also called for immediate payments, in full - and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that municipalities are given a bigger chunk of the budget.

"Samwu ... demands the immediate payment of all salaries of municipal workers that have not been paid yet. When workers go on strike, municipalities apply the no-work, no-pay principle. As a result workers are determined to apply the no-pay, no-work principle until such a time that their salaries reflects in their bank account," said Koena Ramotlou, general secretary of the union.

The union said the lack of payments contributed negatively to the lives of workers, as they incurred unnecessary arrears.

"This, while third parties such as medical aid, funeral policies and pension funds are in arrears. Essentially, municipalities are cheating workers out of their hard-earned money, which is, by the way, too little to sustain their lives," said Ramatlou.