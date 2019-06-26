Jaw-dropping prices for car parts will make you focus on preventing a crash

If you drive a Honda Civic, be wary of getting too close to kerbs - replacing a single wheel rim will cost you more than R35,000.

For 28 years, Durban-based motoring guru Malcolm Kinsey has been sourcing car parts prices for select vehicles - from "cheapies" to premium brands - and every year his survey produces some jaw-dropping surprises.

The latest, newly named AA Kinsey Report - revealing the prices of prices of 32 parts for 30 cars in eight categories - is no exception.

That R35,776 Civic wheel rim is the most expensive in the entire survey, followed by that of the VW Toureg (R31,165); the Kia Sportage (R14,606), the Hyundai Kona (R12,167), the Nissan Navara (R10,876), the Kia Rio (R10,123), the Hyundai i10 (R8,102) and the Ford Ranger (R3,080).

The vehicles' rim price is a good indication of overall parts prices, because with the exception of the Navara and the Toureg, all those vehicles have the most expensive total parts baskets in their categories.

In the executive crossover category, the BMW X5 had the most expensive total parts basket - a total of R384,395 versus the second most expensive, the Toureg’s R334,265.