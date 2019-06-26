‘Gang boss in arrested cop’s car’

Police have launched an investigation after it emerged that two people – one of them an alleged gang leader – were among the passengers in a state vehicle when a police officer was arrested in Stanford Road on Monday afternoon.

Sergeant Zane D’Laminie, 35, who is attached to Mount Road detective branch, was granted R1,000 bail after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case was postponed to December 23 for further investigation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed the arrest of D’Laminie, who is also the subject of an internal probe following allegations that there were other occupants in the state vehicle he was driving prior to his arrest.

“An internal investigation is under way on the allegation that there were other occupants inside the car.

“It is not the policy of the SAPS to discuss matters between employer and employee,” Soci said.

At the time of the arrest, behind a service station in Stanford Road, D’Laminie was driving a white Chevrolet Aveo.

One of the occupants in the state vehicle, a source alleged, was a known gangster, whose name is known to The Herald.

The man had allegedly been released from custody on Monday – the day D’Laminie was arrested – and was in possession of a state firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition, the source claimed.