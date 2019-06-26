Politics

Another reshuffle of Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral team looms

Some councillors doing own thing, say insiders

PREMIUM
By Siyamtanda Capa - 26 June 2019

ANC Eastern Cape bosses are planning a second reshuffle of councillors serving on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s executive.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story

Most Read

X