Food banks cancellation hit crèches

Palesa* wakes up at dawn to prepare for a 4km walk to drop her child at crèche before heading to work daily.

The 35-year-old mother from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni is one of dozen parents whose children have been affected by the cancellation of Gauteng food banks.

Since the discovery of gross financial mismanagement involving five nonprofit organisations that were contracted to manage the food bank programme, several daycare centres have been left in dire straits.

Palesa's daughter was enrolled at Feed My Lamb daycare which has been severely hit.

"I am a single mother of a four-year-old daughter and I work in a retail shop. I decided to move my child to another crèche after the principal told us about their problems with Gauteng food banks. I had to pay an extra R200 on top of her school fees. I hope the issue of food banks will be sorted soon, so that I can take my child back to her school," she said.

Feed My Lamb, one of the 710 crèches in the province affected, is on the verge of closing its doors as it is struggling to feed 50 children in its care.