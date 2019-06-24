Crash victims' emotional send-off

Emotions ran high during the mass funeral of 21 taxi crash victims when their names were read out at the service.

Social workers had their hands full as they tried to calm relatives and neighbours who attended the funeral of 21 of the 24 young people who died when a taxi they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus along the R81 near Maphalle village on June 16.

Lolo Ramango, head of social work services in the Greater Letaba local municipality, triggered people's emotions when she started reading the names of the deceased.

The coffins of the 21 victims were lined up under a marquee during the funeral at a local sports grounds in GaRapitsi village in Bolobedu, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Police said the victims were aged between 13 and 27. One of the victims, 20-year-old Stanley Makola, was buried separately in GaMoshakga village, also in Bolobedu, while the other two were also buried yesterday.

"The Makola family requested to be allowed to bury their loved one separately because the musical band for which their son belonged to wanted to celebrate his life through music," said family spokesperson Janquas Mafa.

He further said they appreciated the support from various stakeholders who contributed towards affording dignified funerals for the departed.