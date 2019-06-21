Pretoria homeless murders: Five must-read stories
Residents of Muckleneuk in Pretoria are living in fear after the body of another middle-aged homeless man was discovered in the area. Police have confirmed that five homeless men have been found dead in the area over the space of a month.
Here are five must-read stories:
First three murders
Homeless people living in the city's CBD expressed concern following the murder of three people two weeks ago. The first body was found in Muckleneuk and the others in Magnolia Park on June 8 and 9.
Fourth body: Police issue warning
The police's Captain Daniel Mavimbela on Tuesday urged homeless people to be vigilant and sleep in groups following the discovery of a man's body. He had been stabbed. The body was found between Justice Mohammed and Troye streets on Tuesday morning.
High-ranking police task team deployed
The discovery of a fifth victim on Wednesday prompted police to find shelters for homeless and vulnerable people. SAPS provincial spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the body was found at a bus terminal near Unisa's main campus.
Homeless survivor attacked in his sleep
Sinqobile Sibanda, a resident at Muckleneuk, said he believed he was the first to be attacked by a man the community suspects is a serial killer. Sibanda claimed to have woken up to a man stabbing him while he was sleeping. "He kept stabbing me, but I blocked the fourth blow with my knee and he stabbed me on it."
Tshwane seeks to help the homeless
Community and social development services MMC Sakkie du Plooy detailed how the city planned to assist the homeless after meeting them on Wednesday. He said two properties, a house and a warehouse, had been identified for potential use by those affected.