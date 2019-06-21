Girl, 12, relives terror of pitbull attack
Siphelele Yayi narrowly escaped possible death but sustained serious injuries on her lower right leg when two large pitbulls and three puppies got out of a yard and chased her down Ntsikizi Street on Tuesday afternoon last week.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.