Clampdown on churches operating illegally in Nelson Mandela Bay

Municipality targets owners of buildings being used by religious groups in contravention of zoning regulations

PREMIUM

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

A crackdown on churches operating illegally has started in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the municipality issuing notices to the owners of buildings that house 17 Christian-based ministries.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.