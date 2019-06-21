Cyril Ramaphosa's 2m jobs dream

Two-million new jobs will be created for young people over the next decade, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address on Thursday night.

Working with the private sector, which has committed investments worth R840bn in 43 projects, South Africans can look forward to 155,000 jobs over the next five years, he said.

The two-million-jobs target was one of five fundamental goals Ramaphosa announced for the next decade.

The other goals are: ● Ensuring that no person in South Africa goes hungry;

● Having an economy that grows at a faster rate than the population;

● Halving violent crime; and ● Ensuring that every 10-yearold is able to read for meaning.

Ramaphosa, who spoke at length about Eskom, also announced yet another bailout for the troubled utility, saying “a significant portion” of the R230bn it needs over the next 10 years would be allocated.

A special appropriation bill would be tabled on an urgent basis, he said.

“This we must do because Eskom is too vital to our economy to be allowed to fail.”

Finance minister Tito Mboweni would provide details in due course.

Ramaphosa said loadshedding in April had hit the economy hard.

“Eskom is facing serious financial, operational and structural problems,” he said.

“With the current committed funding from the government, outlined in the 2019 budget, Eskom has sufficient cash to meet its obligations until the end of October 2019.”

Ramaphosa said a new CEO would be announced following Phakamani Hadebe’s resignation.

A chief restructuring officer, who will be expected to reposition Eskom financially with careful attention to the mix between revenue, debt and cost structure of the company, would also be appointed.

He said Eskom was working with the government and other stakeholders to address its overall debt as well the debt owed by municipalities and individual users.

“As a country, we must assert the principle that those who use electricity must pay for it.

“Failure to pay endangers our entire electricity supply, our economy and our efforts to create jobs,” he said.

“The days of boycotting payment are over.

“This is the time to build, it is the time for all of us to make our own contribution.”

Clad in a black suit and red tie, made by local designers House of Monatic in Cape Town, Ramaphosa lamented as a crisis the fact that the youth unemployment rate in South Africa was sitting above 50%.

He announced plans to expand the National Youth Service to take on 50,000 young people a year.

“It is essential that we proceed without delay to implement a comprehensive plan – driven and co-ordinated from the presidency – to create no fewer than two-million new jobs for young people within the next decade.

“This plan will work across government departments and all three tiers of government, in partnership with the private sector.