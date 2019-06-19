News

Court tells Trillian to pay back R600m in Eskom money

PREMIUM
By Carol Paton - 19 June 2019

While McKinsey agreed to repay Eskom R1bn it had received, Trillian has refused to amit funds were wrongfully received

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X