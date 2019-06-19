Leisure

K Naomi gets slammed hard after tweeting 'I hate bipolar people'

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 19 June 2019
K Naomi got major backlash on social media after she tweeted about her dislike of bipolar people.
Media personality K Naomi landed in hot water on the social media streets on Wednesday morning after her tweet showing a lack of understanding for mental illnesses, particularly bipolar disorder, went viral.

Naomi, who has shared that she's suffered from depression in the past, randomly took to Twitter on Tuesday night to talk about how she "hates" bipolar people and their ever-changing vibes.

"I hate bipolar people... You can’t always switch up, choose your vibes and be about them," she wrote.

Tweeps expressed their disgust at the seemingly ignorant tweet and went on to slam Naomi and even reminded her that nobody said they hate her "vibes" when she openly shared her depression journey in 2018.

Naomi revealed at the time she was seeing a psychologist and depending on her family's support to deal with minor depression.

"So... This year I’ve been suffering from minor depression. As small as it may seem I hit rock bottom and felt like I couldn’t handle or wasn’t in control of my life. With the help of family and a psychologist, I’ve been pushing through. Thought I’d share," she said.

Tweeps, including celebrities like Florence Masebe and Thando Thabethe, couldn't believe that Naomi could be so "reckless" in her tweet about bipolar disorder.

"I'm speechless," said Florence before she apologised to a tweep who seemed hurt by K Naomi's tweet. "Sorry. Those who know the journey understand the seriousness of the illness," Florence said.

Here are some of the reactions.

