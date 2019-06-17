SANDF soldiers and Mozambican border police in 'shooting incident'

South African National Defence Force soldiers have been involved in a "shooting incident" with Mozambican border police on the border between the two countries.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi confirmed in a statement on Monday that shots were fired in the area of Ndumo, east of Farazella, along the SA-Mozambique border at around 4pm on Sunday.

He described the contact as a "shooting incident".

"Our soldiers were conducting routine patrol as part of borderline protection when this incident occurred," Mgobozi said.

"Details around this incident are still sketchy and reasons for the shooting are not yet known. A board of inquiry will be convened to determine [the] cause of the incident."

It was not immediately clear if anybody had been injured or killed in the incident.

This is a developing story.