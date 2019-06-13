News

Cala Hospital CEO suspended for two months

PREMIUM
By Asanda Nini - 13 June 2019

A CEO whose hospital served patients with poor quality meals was placed on suspension on Wednesday.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs
WATCH - the moment dad throws baby off shack roof

Most Read

X