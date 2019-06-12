Card-playing workers lose CCMA case in which boss was accused of racism

Four employees of a Johannesburg company have lost their case to be reinstated after they were fired for accusing their boss of making racial comments against them.

The employees were allegedly playing cards outside the company's premises when they were caught by their employer.

"The chief executive officer of O-Line, Mr Smart, drove past the employees in his vehicle and reprimanded them for playing cards outside of the premises. The employees allege that Mr Smart swore at them, called them idiots and made a racial comment," said Werksmans Attorneys director Jacques van Wyk in a statement.

He said the employees attempted to meet the CEO to discuss the incident.

"Aggrieved by his conduct, the employees reported the incident to their shop steward at the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) who advised them to complete a grievance form to report the CEO's conduct.