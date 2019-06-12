Home renovation helper among four arrested for attack, robbery on farm
Four people who allegedly attacked and robbed a woman on a farm in Klapmuts, near Paarl in the Western Cape, have been arrested after a police tip-off.
Armed robbers broke into her house on a farm in the early hours of June 4 and threatened the occupants. A firearm was stolen.
"The effective investigation by a team of detectives from Klapmuts in conjunction with Winelands tracing team led to the arrests of four suspects aged 20, 24, 25 and 28 in a house robbery case in Klapmuts early this morning," said police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk.
"Information was followed up and a suspect was arrested at a broiler farm in the area. The suspect was found in possession of a 9mm firearm," he said.
"After interviewing the suspect, further investigation led to the arrest of the other three suspects in the Mbekweni area."
An air rifle and a revolver were found.
"One of the suspects arrested was previously employed by the farm owner and had assisted in house renovations."
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on the morning of the incident that a woman and two children were found in the house.
"Paramedics found that the two children had escaped injury while the woman had a moderate head wound," he said.
"The woman was treated and then transported to a nearby private hospital.”
The suspects will appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Friday.