Home renovation helper among four arrested for attack, robbery on farm

Four people who allegedly attacked and robbed a woman on a farm in Klapmuts, near Paarl in the Western Cape, have been arrested after a police tip-off.

Armed robbers broke into her house on a farm in the early hours of June 4 and threatened the occupants. A firearm was stolen.

"The effective investigation by a team of detectives from Klapmuts in conjunction with Winelands tracing team led to the arrests of four suspects aged 20, 24, 25 and 28 in a house robbery case in Klapmuts early this morning," said police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk.

"Information was followed up and a suspect was arrested at a broiler farm in the area. The suspect was found in possession of a 9mm firearm," he said.