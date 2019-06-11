KZN police searching for answers into why grade 7 teacher was gunned down

"He was shot dead this morning by outsiders on the school premises."

Mahlambi said security was stationed at the school following the shooting.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder had been opened. "It is alleged today at 9am, a teacher was shot and killed inside the school premises at Folweni by an unknown suspect.

"The victim was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," she said.

Netcare 911's spokesperson Shawn Herbst said multiple bullets were fired at the teacher who was walking down a passage of the school at the time.

Bullets struck the teacher in the head and abdomen, said Herbst.

"Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the teacher deceased."