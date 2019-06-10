Forest High school stabbing suspect granted bail of R5,000

The pupil who allegedly killed grade 8 pupil Daniel Bakwela and injured two others outside Forest High School in Turffontein, Johannesburg, is set to be released after a week of police custody.

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court agreed to bail of R5,000 on Monday.

The grade 11 pupil, aged 20, told the court at a previous appearance that he was acting in self-defence after a gang-related altercation.

Mohammed Moela's written affidavit, which was read by his attorney Mudi Mavhengani, said he had been attacked by alleged "Stoutkinders" gang members, popularly known as the STKs.

The National Prosecuting Authority had not opposed bail as Moela was not a flight risk. The state's proposed bail conditions to the court had included that Moela finds an alternative school and address, does not commit a similar offence, hands over his passport and reports to the Dobsonville police station weekly.