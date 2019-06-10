Sport MEC Mbali Hlophe is still fighting for downtrodden, voiceless

Mbali Hlophe is among a crop of leaders who are expected to bring youthful exuberance into the Gauteng government.

Hlophe, 36, is one of the fresh faces in the provincial executive appointed by premier David Makhura as part of the ANC's drive to bridge the gender divide and shore up the generational mix in the government.

Days after her appointment as the MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation, Hlophe opened up to Sowetan about her plans to transform society through sport and the arts.

Hlophe has her sights set on helping artists who perform on the streets into the mainstream performing arts arena. She said it was her top priority.

"They are treated as invisible people. Society has normalised this. You walk past them and you don't even recognise they [artists] are there," Hlophe said.

"These young people are talented. They are literally raising their hands, saying 'look at me, I am talented'. The department must go and reach out to these young people.

"We should not focus on those youths who are already within organised structures. We must reach out to the ones on the street before we lose them completely.