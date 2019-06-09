Still no sign of missing teenager at Vaal Dam

There has been no sign of a missing 19-year-old from Johannesburg who was reported missing at the Vaal Dam over the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the teenager was reported missing on Friday at around 11pm.

Lambinon said the teenager reportedly launched a canoe at around 7pm on Friday in Dabank, near to Oranjeville, to paddle on the dam but had failed to return and the alarm was raised.

He said a rescue craft was launched and police divers searched extensively for the missing teenager, but there had been no sign of him.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenager in this difficult time."